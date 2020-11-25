Clarence Ray (Buzz) Herman, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Clarence Ray (Buzz) Herman, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the home of his son Alan and wife Heather Herman surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 3, 1931, in Connellsville, a son of the late William and Clara (Barnhart) Herman. Our Dad was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He also attended Wooddale Church of the Brethren and recently the Critchfield Alliance Church. Dad enjoyed attending family functions, weddings, reunions, watching westerns on TV and trying his luck at different casinos. He liked spending time at truck pulls, horse pulls and especially watching his late nephew Bobby and nephew Kenny Herman race. From the time he was 14 years old, he was working with his Dad in the sawmill business and eventually went on to start his own sawmill business. Buzz is survived by his children, Linda Wilkins of Mt. Pleasant, Susan Cenkner (John) of Acme, Mary Lou Basinger (Doug) of Acme, Debi Hovanec of Mt. Pleasant, Sandy Pinskey (Rocky) of Mt. Pleasant, Christine Orazi (Jeff) of North Huntingdon, Ray Herman (Lucy) of Greensburg, Tim Herman of Mt. Pleasant, and Alan Herman (Heather) of Acme; 22 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. Buzz is also survived by two sisters, one brother, and one sisterin law; Alvirda Cavanaugh (Gene) of Connellsville, Betty Jane Rowan of California, Daniel Herman (Barbara) of Connellsville, and Fran Herman of Connellsville. Buzz was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Catherine (Kraynak) Herman; his son-in-law, Kevin A. Wilkins; his brothers, Albert Herman and Robert Herman; and his sisters, Gertrude (Collins) and Erma (King). His loving and caring soul will be sadly missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Central Fellowship Church, 316 N. Arch St., Connellsville, with Pastor Randy Newell officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martucci funeralhome.com