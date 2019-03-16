Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
Clarence W. Resh Obituary

Clarence W. "Pete" Resh, 88, of Indian Head, died Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.

He was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Indian Head, a son of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth Dillon Resh.

Pete was a 1949 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was the proprietor of Resh's Red and White General Store from 1960 until 1987.

He was a member of King Solomon's Lodge # 346 F&AM, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, Consistory Valley of Pittsburgh and the Syria Shrine.

He was the former president of the Mt. Nebo Cemetery Association, member and treasurer of the Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, and honorary member of the Saltlick Township Volunteer Fire Department, and he was a member of the Indian Head Church of God.

Pete also donated 10 acres of land to build the C.W. Resh Park in Saltlick Township that is used by the community.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine M. Smith Resh; his son, Chris W. Resh and his wife Valerie M. of Indian Head; son-in-law, Steven Harman of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.; and his granddaughter, Dr. Megan Sue Harman and her husband Evan Ellison of Anchorage, Alaska.

Pete was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth H. Harman; and two sisters, Alberta Miller and her husband Lester Miller, and Ethel Mae Wetzel.

Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

King Solomon's Lodge #346 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Indian Head Church of God, 691 Indian Creek Valley Road, Indian Head, PA 15446 in memory of Clarence W. "Pete" Resh.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

