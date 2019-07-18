Clarissa "Chris" Barnhart Hulet, 65, of Indian Head, formerly of El-Cajon, Calif., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Lester E. and Leona Grimm Barnhart.

Chris was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1972. She joined the U.S. Air Force from 1973-1976. She graduated from Somerset Area Practical Nursing Program in 1978.

She served 16 years as an Air Traffic Controller First Class in the U.S. Navy, and for 22 years and as a civilian in the Navy.

Chris was a pillar in the air traffic controller community. She played an integral part in development and progression of multiple generations of air traffic controllers. Many of them transitioned to the federal Naval Administration and played an important role in aviation safety.

Chris is woven into the fabric of Naval Air Station, North Island. Her hands were on every procedure, document, briefing, and certification.

She has had a profound impact on all who have worked with her.

Chris received a diploma from Wayne School as a Dental Assistant in 1975. Chris was attending the County Line Church of the Brethren in Champion.

In addition to her parents, Chris was predeceased by her brothers, Timothy Barnhart in 1997, and Chester Barnhart in 2016.

Chris is survived by her sister, Linda Layman of Indian Head; brothers, Gerald (Susan) Barnhart of Acme, and Rick (Cindy) Barnhart of Brunswick, Ga.; several nieces and nephews; and her military family from North Island, Coronado, Calif.

The family would like to thank Magee Hospital staff, especially Dr. Berger, and Fayette Home Care Service, especially Ashleigh.

Family and friends will be received from 1- 2 p.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the County Line Church of the Brethren, 1411 County Line Road, Champion, PA 15622, with Pastor Barry Conn officiating.

A committal service with military rites will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the County Line Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 86, Champion, PA 15622, in memory of Clarissa C. Hulet.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.