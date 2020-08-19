Claudia W. Canose Stahl, age 101, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the Excela Heath- Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

Mrs. Stahl was born Nov. 12, 1918 in East Huntingdon Township, the daughter of the late Russell Ambrus and Iva Missouri Siebert Canose.

Claudia was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant (formerly the United Brethren in Christ Church). She served in many capacities through the years, including lay leader, lay delegate to the annual conference, member of the board of trustees, pastor/parish relations committee, United Methodist Women, Sunday school teacher, youth fellowship counselor, and a member of the Sanctuary Choir and the Sunday School Orchestra. She was a 1936 graduate of Ramsay High School.

Her employment included the W. T. Grant Company, Freed's Department Store, the Westmoreland County Treasurer's Office and the administration office of the Mt. Pleasant Area School District.

Claudia was a 72-year member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was Past Chaplain of the Pennsylvania State Society and Past Regent of the Braddock Trail Chapter. She was a life member and Past Chaplain of the Pennsylvania State DAR Officers Club, member of the Central Southwest and Central Northwest Regents Clubs, 50-year member of the Past Officers Club and served on several committees on the national, state and local levels.

Claudia was also a life member of the Westmoreland County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, past officer and 50-year member of the Scottdale Chapter #383 Order of the Eastern Star, Mt. Pleasant Court # 46 Order of the Amaranth and the Mt. Pleasant Woman's Club. She was an officer of the Jacob Justice Free Medical Dispensary Board, Frick Hospital Aid Society and the Mt. Pleasant Music Club.

Claudia was a loving aunt and will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews: Deborah J. Stahl of Cranberry, Richard A. Stahl of Orlando, Fla., Russalice Canose Benton and husband Michael of Sierra Vista, Ariz. John R. Canose Jr. of Joppa, Md. and Jeffry M. Canose and wife Marie of Daytona Beach, Fla.; her two great-nieces, Stephanie N. Canose Woodley and Taylour M. Canose, and five greatnephews, Justin M. Canose and wife Megan, Johnathon R. Canose, Andrew V. Canose and wife Cindi, Owen M. Benton and Morgan S. Benton.

In addition to her parents, Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Stahl, May 17, 1967; her sister, Sylvania Canose Stahl, June 16, 1958 and her brother, J. Russell Canose, Sr., Sept. 20,1999.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GALONE CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Additional viewing will be held on Saturday at the United Methodist Church of God, Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of her funeral service, with her pastor, the Rev. Robert Ellson officiating. To participate in Claudia's funeral service, via livestream, please login to www.umcofmt pleasant.org.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time.

CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-caruso funeralhome.com.