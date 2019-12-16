Home

Clifford J. Cunningham Obituary

Clifford James Cunningham, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg.

He was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Harry James and Mary Mcbeth Cunningham. Prior to his retirement Clifford worked as a construction for Allied Asphalt. He was a member of the Hecla Sportsman's Club and the Kosciuszko Club in Mt. Pleasant. Clifford like to hunt, fish, and drink beer.

Clifford will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Debra Lint and husband Dave of Scottdale and Mary Sommers of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Brian, Ronnie and David Swank, Crystal Metzger, Elsie Roberts, Ashley Nicholson, Whitney Clark, Kellyann Fazenbaker and Jeff Butler; his numerous great grandchildren; and his several great great grandchildren. Clifford was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents Clifford was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Jean Stout Cunningham, on Nov. 2, 2010; his daughter, Bonnie Sue Cunningham; his sisters, Marjorie Hart, Emmy Brown and Hazel Armel; and his brothers, Hamilton, Raymond and June Cunningham.

It was Clifford's request that there be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant (724-547-3800).

To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

