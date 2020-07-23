1/
Clifford W. Colbert
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our charismatic and kind soul Cliff died Monday, July 20, 2020 in his home.

He was one of four sons born to Dawna Louise Addis and the late Richard B Colbert Jr. on April 19, 1981, in Connellsville.

Cliff graduated from Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1999. He was an expert dry wall installer and proficient on-the-job-trained construction worker. Of late, he was the personal assistant to Sam Thomas. He enjoyed numerous outdoor activities and was happiest in the fresh air. Cliff was family-driven, and his ultimate goal in life, which he mastered, was putting a smile on other people's faces while masking his own insecurities and troubles. It was rarely about him because he wanted everyone around him to feel better.

He treasured his relationship with his son, Carter, and it was a joy to watch how their bond grew during this summer.

He is survived by his mother, Dawna; his son, Carter James-Wade Colbert; three brothers, Richard, Jason and Greg (Samantha) Colbert; nieces, Alexa, Payton and Jaslyn; nephews, Brecken, Bryce and Cruz; uncles, David (John) Colbert, Dale G Addis, John W. Addis III (Kelly), Thaddeus Golonka, and Joseph Pindro; aunts, Denise (Cam) Bonadio, Darlene (Mike) Hayes, Rene (Dave) Rush, Marian (Bob) Lancaster, and Ruth Ann Thomas; first cousins who have always been incredibly close, Justin, Shawn, Eric, Joseph, Meaghan, Lauren, Christopher, Jason, Trevor, Zane, John W. IV, Joshua, Jenna, Jack, and Cheyenne; and numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard B. Colbert Jr.; grandparents, John W. Jr. and Sara Addis, and Shirley and Gib Layman.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Dickerson Run Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent for Carter Colbert College Fund at the Scotdale Bank and Trust.

Love lasts forever!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Dickerson Run Cemetery Chapel.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph E Galley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
ken n julie shaw
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will always remember Cliff as one of my favorite students. Anytime I would see him we would have fun conversations. He was always kind and his smile was the best. He will be missed.
Diane Ratai
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved