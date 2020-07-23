Our charismatic and kind soul Cliff died Monday, July 20, 2020 in his home.

He was one of four sons born to Dawna Louise Addis and the late Richard B Colbert Jr. on April 19, 1981, in Connellsville.

Cliff graduated from Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1999. He was an expert dry wall installer and proficient on-the-job-trained construction worker. Of late, he was the personal assistant to Sam Thomas. He enjoyed numerous outdoor activities and was happiest in the fresh air. Cliff was family-driven, and his ultimate goal in life, which he mastered, was putting a smile on other people's faces while masking his own insecurities and troubles. It was rarely about him because he wanted everyone around him to feel better.

He treasured his relationship with his son, Carter, and it was a joy to watch how their bond grew during this summer.

He is survived by his mother, Dawna; his son, Carter James-Wade Colbert; three brothers, Richard, Jason and Greg (Samantha) Colbert; nieces, Alexa, Payton and Jaslyn; nephews, Brecken, Bryce and Cruz; uncles, David (John) Colbert, Dale G Addis, John W. Addis III (Kelly), Thaddeus Golonka, and Joseph Pindro; aunts, Denise (Cam) Bonadio, Darlene (Mike) Hayes, Rene (Dave) Rush, Marian (Bob) Lancaster, and Ruth Ann Thomas; first cousins who have always been incredibly close, Justin, Shawn, Eric, Joseph, Meaghan, Lauren, Christopher, Jason, Trevor, Zane, John W. IV, Joshua, Jenna, Jack, and Cheyenne; and numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard B. Colbert Jr.; grandparents, John W. Jr. and Sara Addis, and Shirley and Gib Layman.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 1-4 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Dickerson Run Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent for Carter Colbert College Fund at the Scotdale Bank and Trust.

Love lasts forever!