Clyde Lenhart, 85, of Mt Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Born Sept. 5, 1935, in Cook Township, he was the son of the late Earnest and Margaret (Hauger) Lenhart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Carol Jean; son, James; brother, Raymond; and sister, Dorothy Kiser.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Sally (Geesey) Lenhart; son, Paul; and two sisters, Ida Louise Brehun and Ruth Struble.

Prior to retirement, Clyde worked for Kennametal, Latrobe, and also worked on his farm all his life.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the time of a funeral service, at the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt, with the Rev. Marvin Watson officiating.