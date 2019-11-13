|
Colleen Spadaro, 64, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
She was born Sept. 2, 1955, in Dubois, a daughter of the late Frank and Peninah (Fullerton) Manco Oberg.
Colleen was a 1973 graduate of Dubois Central Catholic High School and was employed as the office manager for Dr. Stacie Murrer, D.M.D. Colleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She cherished Sunday dinners, followed by board games with her family. Holidays were important to her, and preparing festive meals brought her great joy. Colleen also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and was their number one fan!
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Eugene B. Spadaro; and her beloved children and grandchildren, son, Eugene B. Spadaro III (Susan) and their children, Gracie and Anthony; daughter, Ashley Snyder (Matthew) and their children, Tyler Hernley and Grant Snyder; and son, Shawn Spadaro (David Volpe); her extended family from Dubois, Ronald Spadaro, John Spadaro, Gary Spadaro, and Cathy Anderson; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Colleen was also privileged to have close special friends, Albert and Lilene Birch and family, and Linda Humbert and family. And, she had a special bond with her golden retriever, Bella, and many "grand-dogs."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Brezenski; and her brother, Frank Manco.
In keeping with Colleen's wishes, there will be no viewing. Arrangements are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
Memorials in her name may be made to at .
To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.