Connie Ann Knox, 59, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor.

She was born Dec. 30, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Abraham and Evelyn (Shaner) Ruff.

Connie was a proud homemaker and Protestant by faith.

Connie is survived by her loving children, Cristal and husband Lyndon, Robert Jr. and wife Trudy, and Robert III, all of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Orion, Addison, Haley, Lyndon Jr., Nolyn, Lane, and Kylee; and one great-grandson, Jonathan.

In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Shreeves.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Connie's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held, and interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.