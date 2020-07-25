Connie C. LaPorte, 84, of Connellsville (Springfield Township) passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Weimer Conaway.

Connie was a lifelong resident of Connellsville and was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1953. She had worked as a secretary for WLSW Radio for many years. She was an active member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Connellsville and a member of the Connellsville Garden Club. Connie like gardening and animals.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband, Donald W. LaPorte; her children, Mark LaPorte and wife Gina of Connellsville, Robin LaPorte and husband Tim Slater of Pittsburgh, and Don LaPorte and fiancee Laurie Perduyn of Ohio; and her grandchildren, Brent LaPorte and Chad Slater.

Connie was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her brother, Robert Conaway.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Otterbein U.M. Church, 201 Lincoln Ave,. Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Connie C. LaPorte.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.