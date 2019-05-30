Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Connie G. Holst

Connie Gayle (Eiford) Holst, 74, of Normalville, went to her Heavenly home on May 12, 2019.

Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her struggles and ultimately gave her peace.

Connie was born to the late Roy and Rosella (Sanner) Eiford in Springfield Township on May 2, 1945.

Connie enjoyed sewing, reading, sitting on the porch swing, growing flowers, and especially talking on the phone to her many friends. Over the years, she was employed by Anchor Hocking, Connellsville Sportswear, Lenox, and Seven Springs. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, especially that smile of hers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vonda; a brother, Dale; three nieces, Lisa Grimm, Tonya Donaldson, and Kathleen Eiford; and a sister-in-law, Twila Eiford.

She is survived by sisters, Lilly and husband Richard Grimm, and Margie Eiford and companion Richard Hardy. Connie also is survived by an uncle, John Kalish; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins; and special friends, Linda and Clyde.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support in many heartfelt forms, from too many people to name individually, but including the staff of Scottdale Manor, 365 Hospice, the Rev. Ralph Miller, family and friends – either through prayers and/or visits, neighbors, and even random acts of kindness through total strangers.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at CJC A Better Life Church, 102 Foxburg Road, Normalville. Our Angel That Lived, Laughed and Loved. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

