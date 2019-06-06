Connie I. Miner, 80, of Connellsville, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Uniontown Hospital.

She was born Nov. 16, 1938, in Mill Run, a son of the late Wesley and Susie Rossnick Miner.

Connie was retired from the Department of Agriculture, where she worked for the budget division for 30 years. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.

She will be missed by her two sisters, Brenda Ryan and Carolyn Means; nieces and nephews, Sandra Knopsnider, Frances Walker, Terry Means Jr., Deane Petzel, Gregory Means, Carly Guerrero, Amanda Johnson, Ian Ryan, John Childress and Douglas Childress; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Ann Donnadio, Dolores Miner and Shirley Childress; three brothers, Donald Miner, Regis Miner and Hughey Miner; a nephew, Robert Ryan; and a niece, Debbie Tidsen.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

