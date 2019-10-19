|
Connie Lee (Rimel) Hatter, 68, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Connie was born Oct. 3, 1951 in Connellsville, daughter of the late Charles P. and Ruby E. (Sullenburger) Rimel.
Connie attended Mary Fuller Frazier Memorial High School in Perryopolis.
She was a member of the former Holy Trinity RC Church and the Rosary Society, as well as the present Immaculate Conception Partner Parishes of Connellsville, where she was an active member of the Ladies of Charity.
She also assisted with services provided by the Rendu Sisters in Dunbar.
She was a waitress at Linden Hall, where she met her husband of 49 1/2 years, Francis M. Hatter.
She was the loving mother of daughters, Michelle (Sam) Spotto III, Dawn (Mike) Gebe, and Wendy (Todd) Barrett; proud grandmother to Adriana, Devante, Olivia, Michael, Samuel, Nicholas, and Taylaun; sister of Martha Gerber of California, Janice Halfhill of Vanderbilt, Raymond Kerry Rimel of Selinsgrove, and many sisters- and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Francis M. Hatter Jr., in 1985; sisters, Betty Schomer, Louella McClelland, LuLu Belle Rimel, Gloria Lilley, and Karen Sproat; and brothers, Walter, Charles, Barry, Louis (Fletch), and Dennis.
Connie cared a great deal for others and would help anyone who needed it. She loved to spend time with her family, and she also enjoyed the company of her companions, Ruby, Daisy, and Max.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Sunday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville. Additional visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Carr officiating.
Committal will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
