Connie L. Rohal, 73, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.She was born March 12, 1947, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Sessel W. and Colletta (Murtland) Hughes Jr.After many years of service, Connie retired from PennDOT. Connie is survived by two sons, John R. Gildroy Jr. of Gainesville, Fla., and Jeffrey W. Gildroy of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; a sister, Cindy Keller and husband Bobby of Baltimore, Md.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, Paul Rohal.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation.Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 2, 2020.