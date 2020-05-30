Connie L. Witt
1934 - 2020
Connie Lee Witt, 86, of Monroeville, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Woodhaven Care Center, Monroeville.She was born March 12, 1934, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Warren and Katherine Irene Jaynes Witt.Connie was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1952. She had worked as a clerk in the former Hetzel's Pharmacy in Connellsville for many years and also Armors Pharmacy in Mt. Pleasant. She was a longtime member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church in Connellsville.Connie will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her brothers, William Witt of McKeesport and Robert Witt and wife Delores of Norwalk, Ohio; her niece, Elisha Singer and husband Steven of White Oak; and her nephews, Craig Gribben of Sandusky, Ohio, and Brett Gribben and wife Lupe of Milan, Ohio.In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her nephew, Mark Gribben.There will be no public viewing or service. A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.Inurnment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville. Donations may be made to the Woodhaven Care Center, 2400 McGinley Road, Monroeville, PA 15146, in memory of Connie Lee Witt.Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, PA 15425, 724-628-1430.To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 30, 2020.
