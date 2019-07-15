Constance G. "Connie" Snyder, 82, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home, while surrounded and comforted by her loving family.

She was born May 12, 1937 in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Ray S. and Winona Friend King.

Connie was a graduate of the former South Union High School and was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church in South Connellsville.

She loved camping and going to the beach.

Connie will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving husband of 64 years Donald D. "Dean" Snyder; her children Kimberley S. Snyder of South Connellsville, Donald D. Snyder, Jr. and wife Susan of Addison, and Dana Enos and husband Charles of Connellsville; her grandchildren Joshua Snyder, Jason (Marissa) Snyder, Casey Enos and Matthew

Enos; her great-grandchild Broedy Snyder; her siblings Betty (Ronald) Miner of Mill Run, Kathryn Hensel of Connellsville, Rella Pritts of Champion, Ray (Phyllis) King, Jr. of Champion, Carole (Larry) Miller of Normalville, James (Brenda) King of Confluence, Myra Lisa (Robert) Rishel of Markleysburg and Greg King of Confluence; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents. Connie was predeceased by her brother Larry D. King; her sister-in-law Barbara King; and her brothers-in-law Tom Hensel and Wayne Pritts.

It was Connie's request that there be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430).

