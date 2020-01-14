|
Constance "Connie" Kelly, 87, of Monarch, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1932, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (Papke) Comfort.
Connie was a member of the former St. Vincent DePaul Church. She was employed by Bell Telephone for several years, then was church secretary for St. Vincent DePaul. Connie enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family, friends and her cat, Nicholas.
Connie is survived by her son, Mark Kelly and wife Kimberly of Dunbar; granddaughter, Katrina Spangler and husband Cody of Butler; a great-granddaughter due in February; and grandson, Mark P. Kelly of Dunbar.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, James E. Kelly Jr. (2005); a daughter, Lynn Ann Kelly; and a son, James E. Kelly III.
Connie's family would like to thank her neighbors and the Misconin family for the care and compassion they provided.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
