Constance L. "Connie" Ghrist, 81, of Dunbar, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at home.

She was born Oct. 17, 1938, on Hardy Hill, Dunbar, the daughter of Samuel Coffman and Zelda Wadsworth Coffman.

She had worked as a cook and server at Stefanick's Restaurant.

Surviving are sons, Glenn (Kim) Ghrist Jr. and Bill (Amy) Ghrist; grandchildren, Tiffany, Alicia, Tina, and Julie; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Samuel Coffman Jr., Gary Coffman, Ilene Randall, Karen Griffin, Emma Jane Hall; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tom Flack.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Glenn Ghrist Sr.; daughter, Caroline Ghrist; grandchildren, Billy Ghrist Jr., and Glenn "Buck" Ghrist; sisters, Debbie Coffman, Ruth Ann Riddle, and Sue Coffman; and brothers, Patrick Coffman, Larry Coffman, and Jim Coffman.

Public visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Funeral services and interment are private.