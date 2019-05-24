Constance Louise Umble, 79, of Connellsville, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born Jan. 24, 1940, in South Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Alvin and Lucille Roadman Soyka.

She attended the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Connie was the kind of mother and friend everyone should have. She was great at all homemaking skills and helpfulness, but she will be most remembered for loving us all so well, for her sense of humor and her never wavering faith and disposition through the storms of life.

She is survived by her children, Judith Mitchell and her husband Matthew of Dunbar, Ronald S. Umble Jr. and his wife Kelly of Connellsville, and Lisa Miner and her husband Daryl of Connellsville; her grandchildren, Caroline Mitchell Small and her husband Don, Laura Burd and her husband Zach, Katie Weimer and her husband Dr. Abe Weimer, Zachary Umble, Dylan Umble, Josh McLaughlin, and Jacob Miner; and her great-grandchildren, Avery Mitchell, Caleb Burd, Chase Burd, Christian Burd, Hadley Weimer, Sawyer Weimer, and Isaac Umble.

Mrs. Umble was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald S. Umble Sr.; sister, Janet Younkin; and brothers, William, Alvin and Jerry Soyka.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with Todd Reagan officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

