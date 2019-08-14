|
Courtney Ann Mastowski, 28, of Mill Run, lost her battle against leukemia peacefully on Aug. 12, 2019, at UPMC Shady Side Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Jan. 9, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Edward and Melissa "Missy" (Burkholder) Mastowski.
Courtney graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 2009. She was currently attending Seton Hill University to earn her bachelor's degree in business administration, specializing in human resources. Even though she had many obstacles to overcome the last two years, she kept pushing forward to earn her degree. She would've completed her goal in December.
Courtney was a member of the Scottdale Fireman's Club. She was a previous swim coach for Connellsville Area High School, where she also swam for four years. Courtney's wishes were to create a swimming scholarship in her honor. Courtney was the guidance counselor secretary at the Connellsville Area High School. She enjoyed her job and truly cared about every student who walked into her office. Courtney was a role model for so many and did everything she could to help anyone with whom she came in contact.
Courtney was like a second mother to her brother, and her sister's best friend. Courtney was always up for adventure and fun, her smile was contagious. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, dancing, singing, going to concerts, spontaneous trips, going out to eat, shopping, and especially loved any time spent at the beach. She also loved spending time with family, as well as cuddling with her dog, Lucy. Her enthusiasm for life was contagious, and she was always looking for her next adventure. Courtney shared a very special bond with so many and loved talking about her future plans.
In addition to her parents, Courtney is survived by a sister, Chelsea Mastowski, at home; a brother, Colby Mastowski, at home; paternal grandparents, Ed and Gloria Mastowski of Mill Run; maternal grandparents, Bob and Garnett Burkholder of Normalville; aunts and uncles, Mark and Deneen Vinkler of Irwin, Denise Nixon of Pittsburgh, Rob and Karen Burkholder of White, and Bonnie and Jerry Gales of Indian Head; and numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Monday, the time of a memorial service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send scholarship donations to First National Bank, 2066 Indian Head Road, Indian Head, PA 15446.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.