Craig F. Seese, 75, of Kailua, Hawaii, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a two-year battle with ALS.
He was born in Connellsville to James and Alice (Murray) Seese and educated at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.
In 1968, Craig moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, to accept a teaching position with the Hawaii State Department of Education, and to pursue graduate studies at the University of Hawaii, Manoa. At UH, Craig met Estrella Arellano, an East- West Center grantee from Manila, Philippines, who became his wife of 45 years.
Craig remained in Hawaii to raise a family and spent 39 years teaching at Kalakaua Middle School. He was a loving and gentle husband, father, and grandpa.
He is survived by wife, Estrella
Seese; children, Elizabeth (Amanda) Seese-Paterson and Michael Seese; and grandson, Caleb Seese-O'Connell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St John Vianney Church, Kailua, Hawaii, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. and followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Hawaiian Memorial Park, Kaneohe, Hawaii.