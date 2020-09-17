Cynthia Basinger, 63, of Adelaide, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

She was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Perryopolis, a daughter of Frances Wood and the late Herbert Vance.

Cindy studied psychology for three years at Penn State Fayette.

Cindy was employed through TeleTech for more than 10 years.

In addition to her employment at TeleTech, she was a loving homemaker to her family throughout the years.

She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing and numerous different outdoor adventures.

She was Christian by faith.

Cindy was a member of the Polish Club and Connellsville Moose Lodge #16.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Dale Graden Basinger; son, Christopher Vance and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Cody Lee Vance and Analeise Nicholson; siblings, Herbert Vance Jr. and wife MaryAnn, Deborah Vance-Bates and husband Charles and Jennifer Cottington; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her father, Cindy was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Vance.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

There will be no visitation held, and interment will be held privately.

Cindy's family would like to send a special thank you to the UPMC Hospice nurses for their kindness and compassion while caring for Cindy.

