Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyrus Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyrus M. Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cyrus M. Meyers Obituary

Cyrus M. "C.M." Meyers, 92, of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born March 5, 1927, in White a son of the late Clayton J. and Milla White Meyers.

C.M. was a lifelong resident of the Indian Head area, and he, along with his wife Rachel, spent their winters since 1981 in Orange City, Fla. Prior to his retirement, C.M. worked as a construction superintendent for the Graziano Construction Co. He was a 50-year member of Union Local 230 Building and Trade in Penn Hills. C.M. attended the Millertown Community Church and was one of the original organizers of the church.

C.M. will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughters, Jeanne Meyers of Indian Head and Sharon Grimm and husband Rick of Normalville; his sister, June Meyers of Deland, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, C.M. was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Rachel B. Sleasman Meyers; his brothers, Everett, Dayton, Don, and Navy Meyers; his sisters, Leona Meyers and twin sisters Sarah Jane and Mary Rene Meyers; and his dear friend, Lorraine Coffman.

Private services were held for the family in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.

Interment followed in the Normalville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Millertown Community Church, 224 Millertown Road, Normalville, PA 15469, or the Amedisys Foundation, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Cyrus M "C.M." Meyers.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyrus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -