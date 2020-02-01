|
Cyrus M. "C.M." Meyers, 92, of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born March 5, 1927, in White a son of the late Clayton J. and Milla White Meyers.
C.M. was a lifelong resident of the Indian Head area, and he, along with his wife Rachel, spent their winters since 1981 in Orange City, Fla. Prior to his retirement, C.M. worked as a construction superintendent for the Graziano Construction Co. He was a 50-year member of Union Local 230 Building and Trade in Penn Hills. C.M. attended the Millertown Community Church and was one of the original organizers of the church.
C.M. will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving daughters, Jeanne Meyers of Indian Head and Sharon Grimm and husband Rick of Normalville; his sister, June Meyers of Deland, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, C.M. was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Rachel B. Sleasman Meyers; his brothers, Everett, Dayton, Don, and Navy Meyers; his sisters, Leona Meyers and twin sisters Sarah Jane and Mary Rene Meyers; and his dear friend, Lorraine Coffman.
Private services were held for the family in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor Gordon Nelson officiating.
Interment followed in the Normalville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Millertown Community Church, 224 Millertown Road, Normalville, PA 15469, or the Amedisys Foundation, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Cyrus M "C.M." Meyers.
