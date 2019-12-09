|
Cyrus "Gene" Urie, 77, of Morrell, Dunbar Township, went home to be with his Lord and the love of his life on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
He was born May 3, 1942, in Dunbar Township, a son of the late William J. and Laura B. (Clark) Urie.
Gene was also predeceased by his precious wife and "Shatzi" of 57 years, Anna Mae Urie (arrived in Heaven on Sept.6, 2019).
Gene was a U.S. Army veteran. Gene was a trained mechanic in the U.S. Army during a 2-year tour of duty in Munich, Germany (accompanied by his "Shatzi"). Gene also worked for Console Miners for 15 years, where he was a coal miner.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Lisa Groft and husband William of Mt. Pleasant and their children William Jr. and Laura (Pap Pap's favorite birthday gift, born on May 3, 2000); three sons; Cyrus Urie Jr. of Scottdale and his children Whitney, Savannah, Chelsea, and Ethan, William Urie of Mechanicsville, Va., and his children Madi, Will Jr., and Nicolas, and Matthew Urie of Morrell and his children Abby and Matthew Jr.; and a sister, Geraldine Colbert of Florida.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was predeceased by three brothers, William, Jim, and twin John Urie.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Stouffer Cemetery, White.
Full military rites will be accorded by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission at the funeral home following the service.
