Dale Wilbur Tressler, 68, of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Aug. 29, 1950, in Confluence, a son of the late Warren G. Tressler and Loretta S. Shawley Tressler Shipley.

Dale attended Connellsville Area High School and received his degree in education from California State Teachers College, which is now California University of Pennsylvania. He worked for several years for the Carpenters Union and later worked as a corrections officer for the State of Pennsylvania. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Critchfield CMA Church in Mill Run. After his retirement, Dale enjoyed golfing and traveling.

Dale will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his children, Dylan Tressler and girlfriend Amanda Golkosky of Acme, Bobbi Jo Keyser and husband Larry of Rockwood, Amanda Pechatsco and husband Kris of Washington, Pa., and Bernard Geary III and wife Jennifer of Oscoda, Mich.; his best friend, Melinda Firestone of Dickerson Run; his five grandsons; his brothers, Warren "Harv" Tressler and wife Wanda of Mill Run, Wayne Tressler and wife Jeanie of Champion, and Dane Tressler and wife Karen of Normalville; his half-brother, Richard Clevenger of Rockwood; his half-sisters, Brenda Kesler of Rockwood, Vicki Barkley and husband James "Bones" of Rockwood, Maxine Fulton and husband Matthew L. of Connellsville, and Jonie Pritts and husband Matthew D. of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Randy Newell officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.

Military services will be conducted by the Valley VFW #12019 at the cemetery.

