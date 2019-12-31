Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Dana M. Andres

Dana M. Andres Obituary

Dana M. Andres, 57, of Dunbar, went to be with her Jesus Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Nov.14, 1962, in San Bernadino, Calif., daughter of Merle McKinney Sr. and Dolores Martin Wolfe.

She worked as a health care nurse for Pento Agency, Uniontown.

Surviving are her mother; children, Vicente Andres and Andrew Andres; sisters, Cindy Bagwell and Colletta Munk; brother, Michael McKinney; loving grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her father; and brother, Merle McKinney Jr.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., with Pastor John Wyrick officiating.

