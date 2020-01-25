Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Daniel A. Bowers


1962 - 2020
Daniel A. Bowers Obituary

Daniel A. Bowers, 58, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

He was born Jan. 9, 1962, in Connellsville, son of Milford A. Bowers and Cordelia Ann Grubbs.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Brandi L. Brown and Danielle N. Bowers; brother, Wesley A. Bowers; sisters, Suzette A. Becker and husband Randy C., and Yvette A. Bowers; grandchildren, Katie S. Eans and Tyler J. Baysinger; nieces, Cheyanne Rosie Becker and Shannon M. Pierce.

He was predeceased by his father.

Daniel was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

There will be a private family gathering, honoring his wishes for no public services.

Arrangements by the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

