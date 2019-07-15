Daniel R Schultheis Jr. "Santa Dan," 76, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Dan was born to the Rev. Daniel and Helen (Blank) Schulthesis on Aug. 6, 1942 in Youngwood.

He graduated from Hurst High School in Norvelt and soon after joined the Marines and served some time on the USS Saratoga.

He also attended an Independent Baptist College in New York to become a pastor. He became a children's pastor and would move his family as the church needed.

He was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Connellsville.

He was married to Audrey (Cox) for 48 years. He is survived by his four children Darlene (Jonathan) Ackerman of Latrobe, Valerie (Jack) Handford of Connellsville, Daniel (Julie) of Hillsville Va., and Christopher (Amy) of Greensburg.

He has 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two brothers Donald (Karen) of Elkhart, Ind., and Daryl (Carol) of Lewisville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan has always had a caring heart and enjoyed mentoring and working with children. Dan was a helper for Santa for 50 years helping bring the joy of Christmas in malls, Idlewild and private parties.

Dan liked sports and enjoyed watching and coaching for various teams. He worked with Armbrust Christian Academy and Church and also Faith Bible Church. He also operated the time clock for the Mt. Pleasant Vikings for basketball and wrestling.

Friends will be received from in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033 from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, with Pastor Barry Witt officiating. Interment will be private. A fellowship meal will immediately follow in VFW Post 21.

The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice Care for the care and friendship they provided for Dan.

