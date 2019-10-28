|
On Jan. 6, 1960, Daniel Royer Sparks was born in Connellsville, the son of John L. Sparks and the late Beverly J. (Martin) Sparks.
On Aug. 29, 2019, at the age of 59, Daniel breathed his last.
For most of his adult life, Dan had been living in Lehigh Acres, Fla., where he worked tirelessly to help those who lost their way in life to find purpose again. On April 11, 1998, Dan married the love of his life, Elizabeth Robinson Sparks. On June 2, 2004, Elizabeth entered Heaven's Gates. Dan met struggle after Elizabeth's death. He was so deeply saddened. He used every bit of his resilience and strength and ultimately made a life for himself by helping others who found their way to him by way of having reached their own bottom.
Left to cherish Dan's memory are his father, John L. Sparks of Indian Head; brothers and sisters, Charles P. Sparks of Fort Myers, Fla., Kerry Sparks and his wife Mary of Westerville,
Ohio, Dana Sparks Bokelman and husband John of Manasquan, N.J., Ann Sparks Matthews and husband Jim of Jones Mills, Crystal Sparks Herman and husband Mike of Connellsville, Maryellen Sparks Pallow and husband Michael of Connellsville, and John Robert Sparks and his wife Lori of Cape Coral, Fla. Also left to celebrate having had Dan as an uncle are many nieces and nephews.
The outpouring of love that has come from the many friends Dan made over the years in Florida has been overwhelming. His goal was to help people, and it is clear that he achieved that goal.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Dan's life was held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church in Donegal.
"So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart. For each time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart" - Quote by David M. Romano.