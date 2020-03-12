|
Daniel W. Piasecky, 76, of Scottdale, died Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 12, 1943, in Detroit, Mich., a son of the late William Healey and Mary Poklembo.
Dan was a member of the Alverton Center Bethel Church of God.
He was a graduate of the former Hurst High School Class of 1961. He was employed as a shipper for U.S. Steel, Edgar Thompson Works, Braddock, with 37 years of service.
He was a lifelong member of East Huntingdon Sportsmen's Club, where he taught hunters safety education for 25 years. He was a social member of the Scottdale Firemen's Club as well. He enjoyed reading, hunting, taking long rides through the country, vacationing with his family, and spending quality time with his loving grandchildren.
Dan was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and was loved by all who knew him.
Dan is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Daniel W. Piasecky Jr., Traci L. Usher and husband Ryan, and Wendy S. Gianfrancesco and husband Chad, all of Scottdale; his loving grandchildren, Chaz Gianfrancesco and Tyler and Mia Usher; his siblings, Theodore Paski of Hull, Ga., William "Butch" Healey and wife Marie of Greensburg, Mary Senak and husband Bob of Latrobe, and MaryAnn Sheele and husband Jim of Mt. Pleasant; his brother-in-law, Ronald Dugger and wife Shirley of Scottdale; and his sister-inlaw, Ruth Fox and husband David of Scottdale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Nancy J. Piasecky (Nov. 7, 2016).
Friends and family are cordially invited from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with his pastor, Lee Kline, officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mt. View Senior Living of Greensburg and Gallagher Hospice for their professionalism and exemplary care that was shown to their father and his family.
In lieu of customary remembrances, those who wish to remember Dan in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Center Bethel Church of God Backpack Ministry, 428 Ruffsdale Alverton Road, Alverton, PA 15612, or to the Scottdale Library Children's Program, 106 Spring St., Scottdale, PA 15683.
