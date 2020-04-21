|
Danielle Nicole "Aunt D" Trayter, 33, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 23, 1986, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Michelle A. Trayter of Connellsville.
She had worked as a machine operator for Williamhouse and National Envelope.
She had also worked for the York Bar in Connellsville.
Danielle was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and friend to many, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her mother, Michelle A. Trayter of Connellsville; her sister, Haley Keller of Scottdale; her niece, Coralin Pritts of Scottdale; and by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
As per the family's request, there will be no viewing or service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.