Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Trayter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle N. Trayter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle N. Trayter Obituary

Danielle Nicole "Aunt D" Trayter, 33, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 23, 1986, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Michelle A. Trayter of Connellsville.

She had worked as a machine operator for Williamhouse and National Envelope.

She had also worked for the York Bar in Connellsville.

Danielle was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, and friend to many, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her mother, Michelle A. Trayter of Connellsville; her sister, Haley Keller of Scottdale; her niece, Coralin Pritts of Scottdale; and by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

As per the family's request, there will be no viewing or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -