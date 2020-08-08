Danny Baysinger Sr., 69, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

He was born July 4, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Robert and Ethel (Domer) Baysinger.

After 20 years of service, Danny retired from P&LE Railroad as a trackman. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing. Danny also coached Bullskin Brahams youth football and was a manager/ coach for Connellsville Little League.

Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol (Scribner) Baysinger; a son, Danny Baysinger Jr. and wife Kelly of Connellsville; a daughter, Christeen Yowonske and husband Ron of Charleroi; seven grandchildren, Ashley Baysinger, Jarrod Wilson, Brianna Wilson, Christopher Hollis, Allison Kent, Danielle Kent, and Damien Kennedy; six great-grandchildren, Aleeah and Brantley Wolfe, Caylynn Huey, Roxanne and Jace Hollis, and Ariyanna Scagline; siblings, William Baysinger and wife Glenda of Georgia, Sam Baysinger and wife Carol, Bruce Baysinger and wife Lorna, all of Connellsville, and Janet Baysinger Brashear and husband Mark of Monessen.

In addition to his parents, Danny was predeceased by a son, John Curtis Baysinger; and two brothers, Robert and Tim Baysinger.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Matt Goldsberry officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people in the funeral home at one time.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

