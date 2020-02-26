|
|
Darlene Blosser Faust, 55, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at home.
She was born Sept. 29, 1964. She is the daughter of the late James and Beverly Lohr and Donald Blosser Sr.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 35 years, Frank; her children, Frank Jr. and wife Chelsea, Rebecca and husband Jared, Robert (Bob) and Tammy, and Joanie and husband Sam; and grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Paige, Howie, Everett, Jason, Kiley and Conor.
Also surviving are her brother, Donald Blosser (Connie); sister, Kimberly Wilson (Michael); mother-in-law, Minnie Shroyer; sisters-inlaw, Nancy (David) Laporte, and Vicki (Van) Rosensteel; brothers-in-law, John and Tim Faust; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Darlene loved a good laugh and enjoyed every minute spent with her family. She was a friend to whomever needed one and had a major love for animals. She will be forever loved and sadly missed.
Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, the time of service, at the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home or to the Westmoreland County Humane Society in Darlene's memory.