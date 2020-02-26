Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
(724) 437-1115
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
1189 National Pike
Hopwood, PA 15445
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Faust


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Faust Obituary

Darlene Blosser Faust, 55, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at home.

She was born Sept. 29, 1964. She is the daughter of the late James and Beverly Lohr and Donald Blosser Sr.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 35 years, Frank; her children, Frank Jr. and wife Chelsea, Rebecca and husband Jared, Robert (Bob) and Tammy, and Joanie and husband Sam; and grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Paige, Howie, Everett, Jason, Kiley and Conor.

Also surviving are her brother, Donald Blosser (Connie); sister, Kimberly Wilson (Michael); mother-in-law, Minnie Shroyer; sisters-inlaw, Nancy (David) Laporte, and Vicki (Van) Rosensteel; brothers-in-law, John and Tim Faust; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Darlene loved a good laugh and enjoyed every minute spent with her family. She was a friend to whomever needed one and had a major love for animals. She will be forever loved and sadly missed.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, the time of service, at the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home or to the Westmoreland County Humane Society in Darlene's memory.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -