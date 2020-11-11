Darlene M. Zur, 86, of Connellsville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Iva Breakiron Lynch.

Mrs. Zur was a 1951 graduate of Connellsville High School. Early in her life, she was employed at Connellsville Sportswear for 14 years, and she later worked at the Fayette County Clerk of Courts office for five years. She was a member of the Breakneck Church of God.

She is survived by two daughters, Shawnee Nicklow and her husband Donald of Connellsville and Tonya Amber and her husband Greg of Berlin, Md.; two grandchildren, Dawn Ulery and her husband John of Rostraver Twp. and Jared Nicklow and Dan Carnack of Connellsville; two great-grandchildren, Rilyn and Westin Miller; one sister, Betty June Campbell of Moon Township; and one brother, Ronald John Lynch and his wife Barbara of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leo A. Zur in 1996; and a sister, Wilda Means.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Joseph Wingrove Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.