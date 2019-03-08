Darrel Berger, 92, of White, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born Oct. 11, 1926, in White, a son of the late William M. and Missouri Mae Berger.

He attended school at the one-room schoolhouse in White. Darrel was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Displaying an aptitude for mechanical problem solving, he applied this skill in a variety of jobs throughout his life. Darrel had a variety of interests, foremost being bluegrass and country music. His hobbies included building and restoring stringed instruments and the restoration of old cars and garden tractors. His greatest love and source of pride, however, was for his family.

Darrel is survived by his second wife, Nancy Marlene; children, William Berger and wife Susan, Tammy Cross and husband Rick, Dana Keck and husband Warren, and Christopher Berger and wife Nikki; grandchildren, Phillip Nicholson, Taylor Nicholson, Warren Keck V, Wesley Keck, and Ashton Berger; and great-granddaughter, Savanah Cote.

In addition to his parents, Darrel was predeceased by his first wife, Genevieve; a son, Timothy; a daughter, Amy; and brothers, Melvin, Harold, Vernon, Archie, Denver, Herman, and Dwaine.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Josh Boyd officiating.

Interment will follow in Eutsey Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.