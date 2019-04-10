David B. Logan, 67, of Connellsville, passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday April 6, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. David was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Connellsville, the son of the late Regis and Grace (Marcianti) Logan. David was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Connellsville. He graduated from Connellsville Area High School and subsequently obtained a degree in hospitality from Penn State University. Afterwards, David went to work at The Doctor's Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he proudly maintained the perpetual inventory system, which he spoke of until this day. David then moved on to working at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., which then led to a job in the state of California at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Those days in California were the sources of David's largest tales of wearing designer suits and of hobnobbing with the rich and famous. After leaving the Hilton, David established and managed a home for street kids in San Diego. Later, he worked as a nursing home administrator. David remained in the state of California until 2010, when he returned to Connellsville to care for his ailing mother, Grace. Most recently, David worked part-time at the Connellsville Area Community Ministries, doing repair work on small appliances and electronic items. David often spoke of missing the big city life, but he was also very happy to be back in his hometown. In the fall, he would enjoy hearing the Falcon football games on Friday evenings from his home. Anyone who knew David at all knew he was a jokester, an adventurer, and a prankster. David enjoyed life to the fullest. He was always trying to bring laughter to those around him. David loved food and loved to cook. David enjoyed hanging out with friends at the Connellsville Eagles Club. David loved meeting people, and his closest friends became like family to David. For those friends, the warmth, sunshine, and laughter that David brought to their lives will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his only sibling, brother Regis "Ricky" Logan. Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. In following with David's wishes, there will be no visitation held. A Mass of Christian Burial and Committal will be announced when known and complete. If you wish to leave an online condolence for David's family and friends, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.