Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home
71 S Pennsylvania Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 438-3200
David E. Bradley Obituary

David Earl Bradley, 84, of Waltersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

He was born Tuesday, Oct. 22, 1935, in Dunbar, a son of the late Dallas and Gladys (Beatty) Bradley.

He was employed as an engineer with Kenner Toys and also Mr. Coffee.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Bradley and Donald Bradley, and a stepson, Frank Adams Jr.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Rose Marie Adams Bradley; children, Janet Little, David Bradley and wife Donna, Diane Dillon, Michael Bradley and wife Rhonda, and Andrea Bradley; grandchildren, Michael, Cheyenne, David, and Michele Bradley, Adrianna Campbell, James and Jason Dillon, Walt III, Janet and Melissa Little, and Heather and Travis Neiderhiser; and numerous great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his stepchildren, Ronald Adams and wife Chris, Rose Fabery, James Adams and wife Linda, Thomas Adams and wife Anna, and Robert Adams and step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Adams, Bill Fabery and wife Amy, Tom Adams, Rachel Lim and husband Sam, and Robert Orr and wife Jen.

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, and 10- 11 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown.

Interment will follow in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.

