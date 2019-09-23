Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for David Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Friend


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Friend Obituary

David Friend, 67, of Leisenring, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side.

He was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Mill Run, a son of the late George and Eleanor Mickey Friend. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School and worked through Laborer's International of North America Union Local 1058. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Dunbar Eagles, the Fairview Aid Society and the Connellsville Polish Club. David's favorite thing to do was being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Plahs Friend; son, David Friend Jr., and companion Trista; his brother, Ronnie Friend, and wife, Sue; and other special children, Scott Grimm, Jerry Grimm and wife, Kristie, Tabitha Plahs and husband, R.J., Christina Ritenour and husband, Jason, Sandi Victor and husband, Lucas, and also his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Brenda Kay Connor .

A special thank you to our angel Pam.

There will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. (724-628-1430) www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now