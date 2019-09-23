|
David Friend, 67, of Leisenring, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side.
He was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Mill Run, a son of the late George and Eleanor Mickey Friend. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School and worked through Laborer's International of North America Union Local 1058. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Dunbar Eagles, the Fairview Aid Society and the Connellsville Polish Club. David's favorite thing to do was being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Plahs Friend; son, David Friend Jr., and companion Trista; his brother, Ronnie Friend, and wife, Sue; and other special children, Scott Grimm, Jerry Grimm and wife, Kristie, Tabitha Plahs and husband, R.J., Christina Ritenour and husband, Jason, Sandi Victor and husband, Lucas, and also his grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Brenda Kay Connor .
A special thank you to our angel Pam.
There will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. (724-628-1430) www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.