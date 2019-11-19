|
David G. Miller Sr., 73, of Acme, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul H. and Helen B. Wilders Miller.
Dave was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and he also attended Findlay College, Ohio, and West Virginia University. He was a former member of the U.S. Army National Guard, and he attended Officers Candidate School and Ft. Indiantown Gap Military Reserve. He was the owner and operator of G.A. Tolton Associates, Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Sally" McDowell Miller; two sons, David G. Miller Jr. and his wife Julie of Mt. Pleasant, and Joseph H. Miller and his wife Bobbitt of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Natalie and Morgan Miller and Rhensley and Latcherie Miller; and his two sisters, Susan Lynn and her husband Dr. Richard Lynn of Mt. Pleasant, and Amy Schilling and her husband Robert of Mt. Pleasant.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, the hour of funeral services, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Glenn Beatty officiating.
