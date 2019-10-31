Home

Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home
David J. Hough


1937 - 2019
David J. Hough Obituary

David J. Hough, 82, of Connellsville, passed away Oct.29, 2019, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home.

He was born Dec. 14, 1937, in Connellsville, the son of the late Harry H. Hough and Mary Cecelia (O'Hara) Hough.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Hough; and sister, Cece Guie.

He is survived by his sister, Judith Sherwood of Connellsville; sister-in-law, Zoe Hough of Sneads Ferring, N.C.; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood.

All services are private for the family.

