David K. Bossart, 57, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Madison, Ohio, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 25, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, to William and Nancy (Black) Bossart.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Farris, June 2, 1984.
David spent 31 years as an engineer at DeNora Tech.
His family was very important to him, and he loved to spend as much time as he could with his kids and grandkids.
He enjoyed working on and shopping for cars.
He loved camping, traveling, motorcycle adventures, watching Steelers football, and going to the movies.
He also loved riding tractors with his grandson, Logan. He was an incredibly giving person and would drop anything to help his friends and neighbors.
Dave leaves behind his wife, Lisa; children, Eric (Holly) Bossart, Mary Bossart and Jeff (Megan) Truesdell; grandchildren, Logan Bench, and Elise, Julia and Jacob Truesdell; sisters, Carole (Ken) Bair and Jayne Bossart; brother, Noah (Angel) Bossart; brothers-inlaw, James (Cynthia) Farris and Bryan (Jennifer) Farris; many loved nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and his pets, Lexi Rose and George.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Gabriella Rose; parents; in-laws, James and Rhea Farris; and brothers, William and Robert Bossart.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio.
David then will be transferred into the care of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, where visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Additional visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, the hour of a Blessing Service.
Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.