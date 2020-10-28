1/
David K. Darulla Sr.
1959 - 2020
David K. Darulla Sr., 61, of Youngwood, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.

He was born Feb. 15, 1959, in Latrobe, the son of the late Jarrett and Clara Barron Darulla.

David attended Doyle High School of Tennessee and was a retired truck driver.

David is gone from our lives but will forever remain in he hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Carol Darulla-Fetter and Barry Mortimer of Mt. Pleasant and David Darulla Jr. and wife Katie of Scottdale and their mother, Ruth Thomas; his fiancee, Evelyn Nice of Youngwood; his grandchildren, Jason

Welch Jr. and Ryan Fetter; his sister, Cheryl Sanners of Scottdale; and his niece, Lisa Sanners-Newton and husband David of Scottdale.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10- 11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of a memorial service, in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with Pastor Robert Kruel, officiating.

Committal services and inurnment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
