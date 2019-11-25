|
David L. Dye, 72 of Mount Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township) died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 18, 1947, in Connellsville a son of the late Philip and Florence Gallagher Dye. Mr.
Dye was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He received his undergraduate degree and master's degree from California University of Pennsylvania. He was a retired teacher from the Southmoreland School District where he was loved by all of his students. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Paulette Grose Dye; his son, Mark Dye and his girlfriend Cassie Bigi of New Stanton; two sisters, Joyce McBeth and her husband Alex of Dawson and Carole Gratchic and her husband Jim of Connellsville; one brother, Philip Craig Dye of Connellsville; brother-in-law, Thomas Brienza of Dunbar and his mother-in-law Estella Grose of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Kay Brienza.
As per the wishes of the family visitation will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date and time. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
