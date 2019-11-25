Home

David L. Dye


1947 - 2019
David L. Dye Obituary

David L. Dye, 72 of Mount Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township) died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 18, 1947, in Connellsville a son of the late Philip and Florence Gallagher Dye. Mr.

Dye was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He received his undergraduate degree and master's degree from California University of Pennsylvania. He was a retired teacher from the Southmoreland School District where he was loved by all of his students. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Paulette Grose Dye; his son, Mark Dye and his girlfriend Cassie Bigi of New Stanton; two sisters, Joyce McBeth and her husband Alex of Dawson and Carole Gratchic and her husband Jim of Connellsville; one brother, Philip Craig Dye of Connellsville; brother-in-law, Thomas Brienza of Dunbar and his mother-in-law Estella Grose of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Kay Brienza.

As per the wishes of the family visitation will be private. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date and time. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneral.homes.com

