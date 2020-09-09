David L. Shallenberger, 83, of Connellsville passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, in the Uniontown Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded with the love of his family. He was born May 26, 1937, in Connellsville a son of the late Jesse and Anita Shallenberger. David was employed by Anchor Hocking Cap Division in South Connellsville for 37 years as a machinist until he took early retirement in 1992 to operate his heating and cooling business known as Dave's Refrigeration and Heating. He retired the business in 2008. He was a member of the GGBA Union; also a member of the Connellsville Polish Club, Slovak Club and the Sons and Daughters of Italy. He was a sports enthusiast who loved the Steelers and Pirates and also spent most of his time boating. He was a member in the 110th Infantry Division in Connellsville of the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1960-1969. He is survived by his wife, Linda Shallenberger; son, Rick Richter and wife Sara Richter of Carnegie; daughter, Darlah McKeel and husband Ken; and grandson, William Jacob David Hogan and fiancée Sierra Lewis; sister, Lynne Shallenberger of Ormond Beach, Fla. and several nieces and nephews and cousins. As per the wishes of David there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., the hour of funeral services with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com