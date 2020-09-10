1/
David L. Shallenberger
1937 - 2020
David L. Shallenberger, 83, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born May 26, 1937, in Connellsville, a son of the late Jesse and Anita Shallenberger.

David was employed by Anchor Hocking Cap Division in South Connellsville for 37 years as a machinist until he took early retirement in 1992 to operate his heating and cooling business known as Dave's Refrigeration and Heating. He retired the business in 2008. He was a member of the GGBA Union and also a member of the Connellsville Polish Club, Slovak Club, and the Sons and Daughters of Italy. He was a sports enthusiast who loved the Steelers and Pirates and also spent most of his time boating. He was a member of the 110th Infantry Division in Connellsville of the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1960-1969.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Shallenberger; son, Rick Richter and wife Sara Richter of Carnegie; daughter, Darlah McKeel and husband Ken; grandson, William Jacob David Hogan and fiancee Sierra Lewis; sister, Lynne Shallenberger of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

As per the wishes of David, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, to the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
12:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
