David L. Sherwood, 77, of South Connellsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Feb. 28, 1942, in Connellsville, the son of the late Isaac and Julia (Shoenberger) Sherwood.

Dave proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Dave was employed through Montour Railroad as a conductor for many years and then later worked as a custodian for the Connellsville Area.

He was a member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company and the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club, and he was a former member of the Connellsville Moose #16 and V.F.W. Post #21.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marjorie (Hartman) Sherwood; children, Gerry Sherwood and wife Aurora of San Antonio, Texas, Mike Sherwood of South Connellsville, and Marianne Brundege and husband Mark of Scottdale; grandchildren, Ashley Sherwood, Nicole Sherwood, Michael

Sherwood Jr. and wife Jenny, Christina Conigliaro and companion Brett Swink, Caitlyn Brundege, Alex Brundege, and Natalie Rendon; great-grandchildren, Aaden, Madison, Kendell, Trent, Avaya, and Alivia; brothers, Richard Sherwood and companion Jill, Joe Sherwood and wife Norma, and Chuck Sherwood and wife JoAnn; sisters, Linda Cable and husband Ed, Diana Burnsworth and husband Ronald, and Christine Hutchinson; and a sister-in-law, Judy Sherwood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Isaac Sherwood Jr., Gerry Sherwood, and Fred Sherwood.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville.

In following with Dave's wishes, there will be no viewing, and interment will be private.

