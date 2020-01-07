|
David Lint, 82, of Dickerson Run, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Jefferson Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sept.13, 1937, in Connellsville, a son of the late Melvin and Violet (Carson) Lint.
He was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1955. Dave worked for many years as an auto body repairman, starting at Weisel Ford, then Martinsek Dodge, until he changed to Erie Insurance as an auto adjuster. Dave finished his career at Bell's Body Shop.
His fondest and greatest enjoyment was being a blacksmith. Dave loved creating things with his own hands and presenting them as gifts to his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to hammer-ins to meet with his fellow blacksmiths. David was a proud member and former vice president of the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmiths Association.
He looked forward to Sunday morning flea markets, always looking for a bargain and treasures, and talking to friends. David loved spending time with family and friends. He also loved telling jokes and making everyone laugh.
David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Lint; a son, Ken Lint and wife Laurie; daughters, Janis Lint, Debbie Lint and fiance Mark Spaw, and Ami Trapaso and husband Tim; his granddaughter, Emily Trapaso; grandsons, Sean and Corey Spaw, and Steven Nicholson and wife Terri; great-granddaughter, Layla Spaw; a sister, Velma Merritts; a brother, Roger Lint; many nieces and nephews; and his caregiver and best friend, Debbie Grillow and family.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his granddaughter, Tammy Trapaso.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
