David Michael Millward, 31, of West Newton, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.He was born Dec. 29, 1988, in Pittsburgh.David was a carpenter. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. David came from a small family, but his mom would like to acknowledge all of his friends. She knows they meant the world to him, and they guided his way in life. David was kind, had a big heart, and was so strong, and everyone will remember his big smile that lit up the world! Rest in peace, my son, you are finally home!He is survived by his mother, Amy Craig (Scott Rodabaugh) of West Newton; father, George Millward of West Newton; brother, Matthew Lighthall of Monessen; aunts, Linda (Dale) McGregor of Greensburg and Pamela Craig (Doug Rossetti) of West Newton. David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David Hunter Craig and Mary (Sprowl) Craig.Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday in the James C. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.Private services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.

