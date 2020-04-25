Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
David M. Stupka

David M. Stupka Obituary

David Mark Stupka, 72, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Rimersburg, a son of the late Richard and Ethel Summerville Stupka.

Mr. Stupka was a graduate of New Wilmington High School, and following his work in the construction industry, he received his degree from Penn State Fayette as a master gardener. His abilities as a gardener were evident all over the city of Connellsville, as he did much gardening on the bike trail and on a city lot in Connellsville, and he donated his many vegetables to the senior citizens in Connellsville. He worked on the caboose in the city as well. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Shroyer Stupka; his children, Andrew Stupka and his wife Tonya of Connellsville, Maria Anderson and her husband Matt of Connellsville, Douglas Stupka and his wife Denise of Somerset, Tom Stupka of North Carolina (his deceased partner Jeffrey Neal Clark), Richard Stupka of Pittsburgh, David Stupka of Connellsville, and Billy Ray Locklear and his wife Vanessa of Pittsburgh; seven grandsons; two granddaughters; his sister, Sue Huff and her husband Don of Springfield, Mo.; and his brothers, Mike Stupka of Ohio (his deceased wife Diane), Jack Stupka and his wife Doris of Grove City, Ed Stupka, of Arizona and Keith Stupka of Ohio (his deceased partner Harry).

As per the wishes of the family, there will be no public viewing or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

