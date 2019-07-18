David R. Basinger, 63, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, with his family and beloved companion by his side.

David was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Connellsville, the son of Melvin and Janet Ohler Basinger.

After graduating from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a 62M20 in Germany and Virginia until being honorably discharged in 1980.

David worked 24 years as a tower crane operator for Miller and Long. He loved what he did and was proud of the amazing buildings that he had a hand in constructing. When not working, David enjoyed playing the piano, riding his Harleys, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his father, David is survived by his companion,

Julie Davis; his daughters, Christina Basinger, and Brenda Zimmerman and her husband Jason; his sisters, Diane Moran and her husband Gary, and Pamela Ingelido and her husband Lew; and his grandchildren, Evan Zimmerman, Allison Zimmerman, and Derek Washington Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073.

